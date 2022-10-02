Gordon Robinson | What happens when the real storm comes?

Entornointeligente.com /

Three weeks ago, I revealed the contents of a memo written by Michael Manley to David Coore (chairman of a Constitutional Reform Parliamentary Committee) dated May 25, 1994.

In that seminal memo, Manley postulated : «Jamaica’s ‘first past the post’ electoral system contains many weaknesses .» He bemoaned the fact that it often produced lop-sided parliaments, leading to Government «overconfidence, even arrogance, born of the visible but misleading evidence of its huge majority» .

Manley proposed restructuring Jamaica’s governance/electoral systems to include «the retention of a basic element of the present constituency system …» and «some form of system reflecting a mixture of the ‘first past the post’ principle and proportional representation» which he expected would «hold out the best prospect of answering many of the present difficulties while ensuring all [MPs] and Cabinet are subject to democratic choice and democratic accountability …».

Was anybody listening?

Not here. But 8,660 kilometres away, 50 years of political confusion was being addressed. Since World War II, Italy’s electoral system was based on proportional representation alone, a concept that Michael Manley dismissed as tending to create parliaments comprising «large numbers of small political parties each representative either of special interests or narrow points of view. Experience shows it can become very difficult to develop clear and strong policies in a situation that can only function on the basis of unending compromises».

