Gordon Robinson | The world of professional sports

Jamaica received a magnificent 60th birthday gift as the Reggae Girlz overcame many obstacles to qualify for our second consecutive World Cup.

They clearly had a point to prove after the fiasco regarding their former coach. They played like ladies with many points to prove and proved every single one. Perhaps I should have taken their outburst more as a last resort born of extreme frustration than a disrespectful dressing-down.

On May 22, regarding turmoil in international sports, I wrote:

«The world of sport seems to be suffering from a severe bout of long COVID.

Take the Reggae Girlz, for example. They seemed to be going along nicely. Team spirit appeared admirable. Despite obvious preparation problems, their professionalism and performance on the field of play, although far from flawless, was of a high enough standard to get them comfortably through to the final stages of World Cup Qualifiers. Fans, disappointed by the Reggae Boyz scatter-shot tactics and questionable commitment to Jamaica, settled down to enjoy the Girlz’s journey, win or lose.

