Gordon Robinson | The COVID folly

After Jamaica’s mask, gathering and physical-distance restrictions were lifted on Good Friday, weekend celebrations resembled in-flight antics by flight attendants and passengers on American Airlines when a Florida judge quashed USA Federal mask mandates.

Seemingly gleeful at banking future votes and anxious to satisfy tourism interests forced into pretend compliance for two years, Jamaica followed up with an open invitation to the BA.2 variant to enter and kill as many of our irresponsible population as it can.

No need to RSVP. Whoop. Di. Doo! Covid Dunn!!

Now what would Reggae Superstar Glendon (Admiral ) Bailey say to that?

Oonu t’ink sey mi done?

