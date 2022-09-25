Gordon Robinson | Stop the knee-jerk calls for sackings

Entornointeligente.com /

Recently, Jamaican politics has been indulging its favourite pastime, namely, majoring in the minor.

We the people have endured loud and cantankerous political squabbles (hyped up by media) about the square root of nothing. Take, for example, the extreme political angst recently expressed because a school in Westmoreland insisted that its female students wear uniform skirts no shorter than five inches above the ankle.

The consequent furore was instigated by unrelenting antagonists of school rules (especially grooming rules) who appear to believe that there should be no uniform code of dress or grooming for children in school.

Education Minister Fayval Williams gave a stout (and, in my opinion, sound) defence in Parliament of the need for school rules in the pursuit of discipline and urged parents who disagreed with any particular rule to «engage the process», which would eventually include the ministry if no local-level satisfaction was achieved. I fully support Favyal’s parliamentary statement.

Then the issue was compounded by an inane response in a media interview from the school principal who seemed to suggest that a long skirt was a defence against sexual predators.

