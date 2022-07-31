Gordon Robinson | PAJ’s mission

Entornointeligente.com /

As if to provide cosmic emphasis to my opinion (July 10; Long Road to Press Freedom in Jamaica ) there’s more to press freedom than constitutional law, a firestorm erupted shortly thereafter at the New Yorker Magazine (NYM).

Among my proposed solutions to what I consider an absence of press freedom in Jamaica, I wrote then , «Until the PAJ acts like a working journalists’ trade union and defends journalists, journalism and ‘press freedom’ from institutional vulnerability to attack by the wealthy, powerful, or connected, I’ll continue to believe and disseminate my opinion that there’s no press freedom in Jamaica.»

So, on July 25, we learned NYM fired its long time archivist and Sunday archive/classics newsletter editor, Erin Overbey. I first discovered this from a lengthy tirade posted on Twitter by Ms. Overbey. Space (and relevance) won’t permit a full verbatim record but, inter alia, she wrote , «So [NYM] has fired me, effective immediately. I’m speaking with the union about potentially filing a grievance on the termination ….»

Right away keen observers will note she has a union to represent her. I’ve repeatedly suggested the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) should register as a trade union so it can engage in collective bargaining on behalf of its members on many issues that have limited press freedom for too long.

Instead, PAJ’s focus seems to be hosting seminars; distributing press releases; honouring «veteran» (in my opinion a thinly veiled insult limiting achievement to long service) journalists; and, of course, bestowing annual PAJ «Awards». Meanwhile working journalists scrounge around for a living and are vulnerable to undue influence from variegated vested interests needing cheap publicity or support.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com