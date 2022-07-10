Gordon Robinson | Long road to press freedom in Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

Recent events force me to return to the vexed issue of press freedom.

Unfortunately for readers (both of them), this isn’t the first or second time I’ve pounded on this discordant drum. By now, most civic-minded citizens should know that in 2011, when the new Charter of Rights was passed, Parliament specifically declined to enshrine freedom of the press as a constitutional right. The political three-card trick used at the time was to ask, «Why do we need specific press freedom if we have freedom of expression?» It caught plenty of us (me included) off guard.

On December 8, 2019, (The press needs to get over itself) I wrote:

«Let’s be real: freedom of expression is NOT freedom of the press. In addition to being able to express itself, press must have access to official information to guide its expression. The Access to Information Act, a scheme to hoodwink media, actually restricts media’s access to official information and would be unnecessary were freedom of the press to be constitutionally entrenched.»

There is so much more to the demeaning downgrade of press freedom to freedom of expression. Limited access to information about possible abuse of political power is only one. In addition, the press must be free to use such information, however received, without fear of legal or political reprisal.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com