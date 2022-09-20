Gordon Robinson | Ask not for whom the bell polls

Entornointeligente.com /

On March 25, 2017, Peter Phillips became PNP’s fifth president.

Thirteen months earlier, under Portia «Do-I-Look-Like-a-Loser» Simpson-Miller, its most charismatic leader since Michael Manley, PNP suffered a shocking general election loss every pollster and pundit save one failed to predict. Peter Phillips inherited a fractured party with seeds of chronic disunity sown from 2006 when P .J. Patterson retired and there followed a mad scramble for succession.

As it was when Joshua retired in 1992, PJ ensured tat party interests trumped national constitutional ideals by resigning as party leader while remaining PM until a new party leader was selected. Thus Jamaica continued bastardised adaptation of Westminster where we recently saw Boris Johnson do likewise. The difference is that England has tried its best to democratise Westminster hence the new Conservative Party leader was chosen by a vote of all party members.

In 2006, as in 1992, a select few «Delegates», after a fractious contest, chose PNP’s next leader and Jamaica’s next PM. Internal grumbling began instantly. When Portia exposed weak political strategy (or poor choice of advisers) regarding General Election timing, the PNP lost. She refused to accept the national rejection and resign thus inviting an equally ill-timed challenge by Peter Phillips that deepened internal strife.

The JLP proceeded to gift the PNP the 2011 elections with its «Dudus-Defence» strategy, but Portia returned the favour in 2016 by unceremoniously underestimating her opponent. Even after her second national rejection, she took a year to let go.

