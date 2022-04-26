Good signs for Lawrence in discus

Entornointeligente.com /

Before 2021, no Jamaican woman had ever reached the final of the discus at a major championship. Shadae Lawrence made the breakthrough last year at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, and now with the World Championships to come in July, she wants a medal.

The 26-year-old Lawrence has already thrown the discus 63.94 metres this year and stands at number four on the 2022 world performance list. There is a formidable trio ahead of her, Tokyo winner Valerie Allman of the USA, Croatia’s 2012 and 2016 Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic, and reigning world champion Yaime Perez of Cuba.

Nevertheless, her focus now is to make the Jamaican team to the World Championships and to finish on the podium. «I definitely want a medal. I know I can do it, and I’m really working towards it. So that’s what’s next for me,» she said, quietly and with conviction, last Saturday.

In the face of difficult conditions inside the National Stadium, she had just won at the Velocity Fest with a distance of 62.36 metres. She glowed with a bright smile when she stepped out of the circle for the last time, pleased with a job well done under trying circumstances.

IMPRESSED «I was having a bit of discomfort due to the rain and my shoes, I wasn’t really connecting with the ring. I’m still impressed that I could get almost all my throws over 61m, so that’s impressive,» she evaluated.

