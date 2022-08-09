Gonzales: Opposition peddling lies about WASA restructuring

Jesse Ramdeo
Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales has sought to set the record straight over what he described as the lies peddled by the Opposition regarding the restructuring of WASA.
On Sunday, opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal claimed government entered into a secret agreement with a foreign company to transform WASA and that managers were being trained to replace those that are expected to be axed.
During a press conference on Monday, Gonzales categorically denied the claims.
«They are unfounded, the are reckless, they are evil, they are malicious and they are intended to stop the government from engaging in a very important national exercise for all citizens.»
Gonzales said the allegation that managers were being trained was misleading.
He said, «It was only last night in a meeting that I had with some members of the Board and senior managers of WASA I learnt that the OJT ( On- the- Job Training) programme assigned 50 OJT trainees to the Water and Sewerage Authority as they have done with other State agencies and ministries and 50 OJT trainees joined WASA recently to undertake and undergo a training programme to set about their career and develop themselves.»
Gonzales also said not only were the statements by Dr Moonilal misleading, but he went a step further, referencing a loan agreement during the Peoples Partnership’s tenure, between 2012 and 2013, between former WASA CEO Ganga Singh and the Inter American Development Bank aimed at restructuring WASA.
According to the minister, the terms and conditions of the nearly 400 million dollar loan for the exercise was never honoured.
» The UNC government received a loan from the IADB to the tune of 396 million dollars so as to commence the restructuring of WASA and by 2015 as opposed to having a staff level of 2400 employees their staffing level increased to 5000 employees.»
Gonzales believed that by breaching the conditions of the loan, the country was placed in a disadvantages position.
He said, «I am certain it damaged the reputation of the people of Trinidad and Tobago and country before the eyes of international organizations like IADB and CAF. I can tell you, I have had several discussions with IADB and CAF with respect to getting financing to fund certain capital projects to improve water supply and they are very cognizant of this reality.»
The minister also contended that the leak backlog figure outlined by Dr Moonilal was inflated and assured that it will be reduced to zero by the end of September.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian