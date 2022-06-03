Gonsalves: ‘No to Summit of the Americas’

Entornointeligente.com /

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says that he is still urging his colleagues within CARICOM not to attend the Summit of the Americas scheduled for June 6 in Los Angeles. Gonsalves objected to the United States’ failure to invite Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua to the summit. «You cannot have a summit of the Americas with only some people, you must include everybody,» Gonsalves said on the June 1 edition of the ‘Face-to-Face’ radio programme. Gonsalves made his position clear stating that he would not attend if the specified countries were not invited. He wrote a series of letters, three – the first on May 11 which he said copies were sent to the current Chairman of CARICOM, John Briceno the Prime Minister of Belize, CARICOM Heads of State and the local Cabinet. Subsequent letters were also sent on May 20 and 21 to CARICOM’s Secretary General Dr. Carla Bennett and they too were circulated the prime minister said. However, several regional Heads had indicated that they would be attending Gonsalves continued. «I am urging colleagues not to go,» he said. Mexican President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had indicted that he was not attending, but that Mexico’s Foreign President will represent him. Similarly, Gonsalves said that the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez indicated that he would attend the summit, but that he would be going to protest the decision of the US. And while it appeared as though St Vincent and the Grenadines would be the only CARICOM member state not to attend, Gonsalves explained that regional Heads of Government agreed that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua should attend. «It is now the tactics that will be used,» he said. Gonsalves said that he had received support from several NGO’s and individuals across the region adding that the US ought to no longer uphold a 60-year-old blockade imposed on Cuba and that it had imposed sanctions against Venezuela. «You are punishing the people,» he said. According to Gonsalves, it was a backward move seeing that Cuba attended the Summit of the Americas in 2015 and 2017. He said that while he respected US President Joe Biden, he did not agree with Biden’s Government on this issue.

