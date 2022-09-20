20 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

Golding says gov't spending too much on JDF while neglecting JCF

3 mins ago
golding_says_gov_26_23039_3Bt_spending_too_much_on_jdf_while_neglecting_jcf.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Opposition Leader Mark Golding says that the Government has invested too much of its resources into the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) and not enough in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), perpetuating the country’s «terrible problem of violent crime». 

Golding, who was speaking on Tuesday at the People’s National Party’s (PNP) post-conference briefing at its headquarters in St Andrew, said the police are operating below crime-fighting capacity.

He argued that the number of police per capita in Jamaica is lower than in the rest of the region.  

Golding said the Government has pursued a «failed strategy» with the fiscal space created through the success of the IMF programme.

«They have allocated too much of that fiscal space of the capital expenditure on the military, which has been increased both in terms of things like boats and ships but also the numbers in the military have been expanded,» he said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation