Golden Globe Awards Return To Television

After holding a non-televised event earlier this year, the Golden Globes Awards show is coming back to television.

For the past year and a half, Hollywood has boycotted the Globes due to a diversity and ethics controversy at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

The event was once dubbed the most-watched award show after the Academy Awards.

The HFPA, NBC, and Dick Clark productions said the 80th Golden Globes will be held on January 10, airing both on NBC and Peacock.

The HFPA, in a statement, said it remains committed to important changes and supporting programs that prioritize diversity, inclusion, and transparency.

In recent months, they have added 103 new voters, which means 52% of them are now female and 51.5% racially and ethnically diverse.

Nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards will be announced on December 12.

