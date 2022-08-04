Golden Drum Awards are carded for the weekend

Entornointeligente.com /

On Saturday August 6 th , 2022 at 8 PM, the National Cultural Council, Cultural Division, and the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Community Development; will be hosting the Golden Drum Awards Ceremony.

Eight individuals and groups will be receiving the highest cultural award in Dominica, the Golden Drum Award. Acting Chief Cultural Officer, Earlson Matthew, listed the names of the recipients.

