Golda Vibrant at 100

Entornointeligente.com /

This was certainly evident in the case of the island’s newest centenarian, Eunice “Golda” Amanda Phillips.

She celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday surrounded by Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, her children, grands, great-grands, her priest, Senator Reverend John Rogers, and many friends at a huge shindig at her Glebe Land, St George home. (SDB Media)

Subscribe now to our eNATION edition for the full story.For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the Nationnews apps for iOS and Android.

LINK ORIGINAL: NationNews

Entornointeligente.com