 Golda Vibrant at 100 - EntornoInteligente
6 agosto, 2019
golda_vibrant_at_100.jpg

Golda Vibrant at 100

10 min ago
Hernan Porras Molina
1 min read
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

 This was certainly evident in the case of the island’s newest centenarian, Eunice “Golda” Amanda Phillips.

She celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday surrounded by Governor General Dame Sandra Mason, her children, grands, great-grands, her priest, Senator Reverend John Rogers, and many friends at a huge shindig at her Glebe Land, St George home. (SDB Media)

 Subscribe now to our  eNATION  edition for the full story.For the latest stories and breaking news updates download the  Nationnews apps  for iOS and Android.

LINK ORIGINAL: NationNews

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Advertisement

Nota de Prensa VIP

Smart Reputation