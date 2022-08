Entornointeligente.com /

Trinidad and To­ba­go has won an­oth­er gold medal at the Com­mon­wealth Games in Birm­ing­ham, Eng­land, this time in the 4×400 me­tres re­lay.

Jereem Richards, who al­ready won gold in the 200 me­tres sprint, pow­ered T&T through the last 400 me­tres, for a fin­ish­ing time of 3.01.29.

Botswana was sec­ond in 3.01.85 and Kenya third in 3.02.41.

Ja­maica was 4th in 3.02.56.

This is T&T’s 6th medal at the Games, with three golds, two sil­ver and one bronze.

