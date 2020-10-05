Goh Jin Hian sued by Inter-Pacific Petroleum's judicial managers over US$156 million in losses

Entornointeligente.com /

SINGAPORE – The judicial managers of insolvent marine fuels supplier Inter-Pacific Petroleum (IPP) have sued the company’s former director, Dr Goh Jin Hian, over US$156 million (S$212.6 million) in losses it sustained due to his alleged breach of director’s duties, according to court documents seen by The Straits Times.

The suit against Dr Goh, who is the son of former prime minister Goh Chok Tong, was filed late last Friday night (Oct 2) in Singapore’s High Court by LVM Law Chambers, which represents Deloitte & Touche, IPP’s judicial managers.

