God bless our nation

They are the four words that comprise the closing lines of the National Anthem, the title of a national song composed by the late Marjorie Padmore and part of the chorus of a popular calypso released around the time of T&T’s Independence.
In 1962, with citizens of a newly emerging nation optimistically looking to a future free of colonial rule, the shared hope was for a country blessed with prosperity and peace and, the common invocation was for God to bless this nation.
But 60 years later and with less than a fortnight to go until August 31, T&T’s Diamond Jubilee, this is a nation so battered by violence and bloodshed, so burdened with corruption and political immaturity, it is difficult to see the blessings.
Instead, T&T seems to have broken into thousands of pieces and the approaching sixth decade brings with it a monumental task of recalibrating and rebuilding. There is little sense of festivity and joy, even with the remarkable accomplishment of the 60th anniversary of independence just 13 days away.
The current mood in the country is in sharp contrast to the atmosphere of joyous expectation that existed in August 1962, as citizens prepared to cast off a past that included 165 years as a British colony.
All these years later, many of the hopes and dreams of the generation that witnessed the lowering of the Union Jack, and the hoisting of the red, white and black flag, are still to be achieved. But they should not be allowed to fade completely.
It is easy to descend into despair with the frequency of bloodshed, protests and weather-related disasters.
But there are still the blessings, difficult though they might be to count.
Sports heroes in cycling and athletics brought the nation pride and joy with the medals they won at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, and the Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championship in Lima, Peru.
This is still the blessed nation that gave the world the steelpan, calypso soca and these are the twin islands blessed to be the birthplace of people who have earned regional and international acclaim for their professional, sporting and cultural achievements.
Over 60 years, T&T has grown from a population of 879,436 to 1.4 million, weathering social and economic crises, including the 1970 riots, the painful process of structural adjustment in the 1980s, the July 1990 attempted coup and a deteriorating crime situation.
But there are more insidious enemies looming in the form of transnational crime, climate change, diseases that easily breach national borders and distant wars.
This calls for enlightened and inspirational leadership to lead T&T out of tribalism, hopelessness and fear. The leaders for this new era must have the capacity to inspire and encourage much-needed national transformation to stave off the darkness that threatens to overwhelm us.
With August 31 fast approaching, the fervent prayer resonating across this nation should be, in the words of the late Marjorie Padmore:
God bless our nation
Of many varied races
May we possess that common love
That binds and makes us One.
Let it be known around the World
That we can boast of Unity
And take a pride in Our Liberty.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian