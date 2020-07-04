console.appnexus.com/docs/understanding-the-debug-auction”),_.logMessage(a)}return o},getMappingFileInfo:function(){return{url:”http

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Finance the Economy the Markets Investing & Trading Reports Commodities Gold Silver Breaking News Premium Articles Community My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 1 day 40.32 -0.33 -0.81% Brent Crude • 1 day 42.80 -0.34 -0.79% Natural Gas • 1 day 1.750 +0.016 +0.92% Mars US • 1 day 41.65 +0.83 +2.03% Opec Basket • 3 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54% Urals • 3 days 42.55 +0.30 +0.71% Louisiana Light • 4 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38% Louisiana Light • 4 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38% Bonny Light • 2 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21% Mexican Basket • 3 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53% Natural Gas • 1 day 1.750 +0.016 +0.92% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 2 days 42.80 +0.09 +0.21% Murban • 2 days 43.12 +0.21 +0.49% Iran Heavy • 2 days 42.35 +0.11 +0.26% Basra Light • 2 days 46.33 +0.04 +0.09% Saharan Blend • 2 days 42.68 +0.10 +0.23% Bonny Light • 2 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21% Bonny Light • 2 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21% Girassol • 2 days 44.21 +0.16 +0.36% Opec Basket • 3 days 42.89 +0.23 +0.54% OPEC Members Monthly Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 2 days 29.32 +0.00 +0.00% Western Canadian Select • 2 days 37.15 +0.83 +2.29% Canadian Condensate • 2 days 39.65 +0.83 +2.14% Premium Synthetic • 2 days 41.05 +0.83 +2.06% Sweet Crude • 2 days 40.65 +0.83 +2.08% Peace Sour • 2 days 35.65 +0.83 +2.38% Peace Sour • 2 days 35.65 +0.83 +2.38% Light Sour Blend • 2 days 36.15 +0.83 +2.35% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 2 days 40.65 +0.83 +2.08% Central Alberta • 2 days 35.65 +0.83 +2.38% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 4 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07% Giddings • 3 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50% ANS West Coast • 4 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70% West Texas Sour • 3 days 34.60 +0.83 +2.46% Eagle Ford • 3 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20% Eagle Ford • 3 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07% Kansas Common • 3 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33% Buena Vista • 3 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Discussion Headlines 1 day Total Sends Drilling Rig To South Africa To Capitalize On Previous Success 1 day Houthis Aim To Repair Unrepairable Oil Tanker In Vital Shipping Lane 1 day Elon Musk Trolls SEC And Short Sellers As Tesla Stock Rallies 1 day Japan Bets Big On Mozambique LNG 2 days Russian Energy Minister: Global Oil Investment To Drop By One-Third 2 days U.S. Looks For Ways To Cut Off Iranian Gasoline Shipments To Venezuela 2 days Exxon Is Set For Second Consecutive Loss In Q2 2 days Angola Unwilling To Compensate For Loose Compliance With OPEC+ Deal 2 days Energy Transfer Twists Oil Companies’ Arms On Dakota Access Pipeline 3 days OPEC Production Falls To Three Decade Low 3 days Iraq Looks To Lure Saudi Investment As It Tries To Comply With OPEC+ Deal 3 days Prominent Climate Activist Apologizes For ‘Alarmism’ 3 days Vital Oil Export Hub In Middle East To Expand Storage Capacity 3 days ‘Stolen’ Oil Cargo Shows U.S. Sanctions On Venezuela Work 3 days Global Energy Demand To Decline Through 2050 3 days Advisory Firm: Tesla Shareholders Should Oust Musk 4 days ConocoPhillips To Restart Part Of Curtailed Oil Production 4 days Oil Jumps After API Reports Largest Crude Draw This Year 4 days Analysts See Limited Upside To Oil Prices This Year 4 days Saudi Arabia Discusses Progress Of OPEC+ Deal With Nigeria 4 days South Korea’s KEPCO Invests In Coal Project Despite Controversy 5 days OPEC Secretary General: Oil Not Out Of the Woods Just Yet 5 days India Confident Fuel Demand Will Return To Normal By September 5 days BP Sells Global Petrochemical Business In $5 Billion Deal 5 days Chinese Oil Major Strikes It Big In South China Sea 5 days India Suspects China May Be Sending Power Equipment With Malware 8 days ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts 8 days Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars 8 days UN Warns Abandoned Full Oil Tanker Off Yemen Could Explode 8 days Alberta Extends Investigation Into Foreign Anti-Oil Funding 8 days Owner Of Largest Refinery In India Stops Importing Venezuelan Oil 9 days U.S. Oil Industry Lobbies Trump To Keep Mexican Energy Reform 9 days U.S. Trade Deficit Grows As Oil Exports Drop In May 9 days Russia Develops Drone-Disabling Systems To Protect Oil Facilities 9 days IEA: EU Needs To Do More To Meet Ambitious Climate Goals 9 days Minnesota Sues Exxon, API For Climate Change 9 days Texan Oil Companies Forced To Keep Staff Home As Second Wave Hits 9 days Oil And Gas Activity Collapses In Q2: Dallas Fed Survey 10 days Oil Trader Mercuria Sees Global Oil Stocks Drawing Fast 10 days Many U.S. Cities Turn To Renewables For Electricity Supply 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse? 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts 45 mins During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ? 5 hours In a Nutshell… 15 hours Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops 19 hours Victor Davis Hansen on Biden’s mental acuity ” . . unfit to serve”. With 1 out of 5 Democrats admitting it. How many Dem’s believe it but will not admit it? 2 hours Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin’s Rule Draws To A Close 17 hours Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief 2 days Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn’t show any proof of test results. 1 hour Apology Accepted! 3 hours Happy 4th of July! 1 day The Political Genius of Donald Trump 2 days Why Oil could hit $100 2 days Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link Breaking News: Total Sends Drilling Rig To South Africa To Capitalize On Previous Success

Find us on:

This Key Battery Metal Is Set To Soar By 250% Copper prices surged to aâ¦

The Tide Is Turning For Canada’s Mining Industry Canada ranks among the topâ¦

A Mining Explosion: The Dirty Little Secret Of The Green Revolution Exponential expansion of global miningâ¦

Home Metals Commodities MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industryâ¦

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Google + Linkedin Reddit Premium Content Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025 By MINING.com – Jul 04, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT Join Our Community Plans to start mining the Moon as early as 2025 became more attractive this week after a US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) team found evidence that the Earth’s natural satellite may, underneath its surface, be richer in metals than previously thought. Using data from the Miniature Radio Frequency (Mini-RF) instrument onboard NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a team of researchers came to the conclusion that the lunar subsurface contains a higher concentration of certain metals, such as iron and titanium, than estimated.

The study, published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters , contends the most popular theory surrounding the Moon’s origins. The hypothesis contends the satellite was formed when a Mars-sized object collided with Earth, vaporizing large portions of the Earth’s upper crust.

“By improving our understanding of how much metal the moon’s subsurface actually has, scientists can constrain the ambiguities about how it has formed, how it is evolving and how it is contributing to maintaining habitability on Earth,” lead study author Essam Heggy said in a statement.

The evidence was discovered while the scientists were looking for ice at the bottom of craters in the lunar north pole region, NASA said . It means that fine dust found at the base of those holes are parts of the deeper layers of the Moon, ejected during meteor impacts. As such, this dust represents the composition in deeper Moon layers.

Related: Exxon Is Big Oil’s Outlier In The Post-Pandemic World

The researchers found a pattern in which larger and deeper craters have higher metal concentrations than smaller and shallower ones. Specifically, in craters approximately 1 to 3 miles wide, the dielectric constant or electrical property increased along with crater size. However, the electrical property remained constant for craters between three to 12 miles wide.

Order to mine US President Donald Trump signed an order in April encouraging citizens to mine the Moon and other celestial bodies with commercial purposes.

The directive classifies outer space as a “legally and physically unique domain of human activity” instead of a “global commons,” paving the way for mining the moon without any sort of international treaty.

“Americans should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space,” the document states, noting that the US had never signed a 1979 accord known as the Moon Treaty. This agreement stipulates that any activities in space should conform to international law.

Russia’s space agency Roscosmos quickly condemned Trump’s move , likening it to colonialism.

“There have already been examples in history when one country decided to start seizing territories in its interest — everyone remembers what came of it,” Roscosmos’ deputy general director for international cooperation, Sergey Saveliev, said.

Aircraft taking off from Ronald Reagan National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. ( Public domain CC0 image. )

The proposed global legal framework for mining on the moon, called the Artemis Accords, would be the latest effort to attract allies to the National Space Agency’s (NASA) plan to place humans and space stations on the celestial body within the next decade.

It also lines-up with several public and private initiatives to fulfill the goal of extracting resources from asteroids , the moon and even other planets .

In 2015, the US Congress passed a bill explicitly allowing companies and citizens to mine, sell and own any space material.

That piece of legislation included a very important clause, stating that it did not grant “sovereignty or sovereign or exclusive rights or jurisdiction over, or the ownership of, any celestial body.”

Related: Saudi Arabia And Kuwait Restart Production At Huge Shared Oil Field

The section ratified the Outer Space Treaty , signed in 1966 by the US, Russia, and a number of other countries, which states that nations can’t own territory in space.

Trump has taken a consistent interest in asserting American power beyond Earth, forming the Space Force within the US military last year to conduct space warfare.

The country’s space agency NASA had previously outlined its long-term approach to lunar exploration , which includes setting up a “base camp” on the moon’s south pole.

Trillion-dollar market The US isn’t the first nor the only nation to jump on board the lunar mining train.

Russia has been pursuing plans in recent years to return to the moon , potentially travelling further into outer space.

Roscosmos revealed in 2018 plans to establish a long-term base on the moon over the next two decades, while President Vladimir Putin has vowed to launch a mission to Mars “very soon.”

Luxembourg, one of the first countries to set its eyes on the possibility of mining celestial bodies, created in 2018 a Space Agency (LSA) to boost exploration and commercial utilization of resources from Near Earth Objects.

Unlike NASA, LSA does not carry out research or launches. Its purpose is to accelerate collaborations between economic project leaders of the space sector, investors and other partners.

Thanks to the emerging European network, scientists announced last year plans to begin extracting resources from the moon in five years.

NASA is working on lunar bases that can travel on wheels, or even legs, increasing landing zone safety, provide equipment redundancy and improve the odds of making key discoveries. ( Image courtesy of NASA. )

The mission, in charge of the European Space Agency in partnership with ArianeGroup, plans to extract waste-free nuclear energy thought to be worth trillions of dollars.

Both China and India have also floated ideas about extracting Helium-3 from the Earth’s natural satellite. Beijing has already landed on the moon twice in the 21st century, with more missions to follow.

In Canada, most initiatives have come from the private sector. One of the most touted was Northern Ontario-based Deltion Innovations partnership with Moon Express, the first American private space exploration firm to have been granted government permission to travel beyond Earth’s orbit.

Space ventures in the works include plans to mine asteroids , track space debris, build the first human settlement in Mars , and billionaire Elon Musk’s own plan for an unmanned mission to the red planet.

Geologists, as well as emerging companies, such as US-based Planetary Resources , a firm pioneering the space mining industry, believe asteroids are packed with iron ore, nickel and precious metals at much higher concentrations than those found on Earth, making up a market valued in the trillions .

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

3 Oil Stocks With Good Upside And 3 To Avoid

Oil Rig Count Collapse Beginning To Slow

U.S. Shale Needs To Rethink Its Strategy To Survive Download The Free Oilprice App Today

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com