GML records revenues for quarter ending June at $24.5M

Guardian Media has recorded revenues for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 at $24.5 million, an increase of $3.1 million or 14.5 per cent over the corresponding period in 2021.
A loss before taxation of $4.3million was incurred versus a loss before tax of $2.8 million in the prior year.
Chairman Peter Clarke in his statement said, «This quarter’s financial performance was negatively impacted by the winding up of a key agency partner as well as non-recurrent operating costs. Management remains focused on driving efficiencies and the continuous reduction of controllable expenses.»
He said as the nation’s leading media group, GML, has strategically invested in providing the market with the world’s largest media property, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Locally, Clarke added, the media industry in the post pandemic reality required a platform for brands to re-engage with customers.
«These finals provide a vehicle for all stakeholders to enjoy unprecedented market engagement opportunities between consumers and brands, through the magic of World Cup Football in the last quarter where for most companies, sales peak.
«This injection from Guardian Media is intended to generate and sustain a new wave of growth in this post pandemic era,» the chairman said.
Clarke further explained that global supply-chain disruptions and the resultant pressure on commodity prices continue to present the region with risks and opportunities.
«In spite of the current array of macro-economic and industry specific challenges, we have a positive outlook for the rest of this financial year,» he said.
According to Clarke, the media industry has been forced to evolve with a greater focus placed on digital and content creation.
«We are continuing efforts to enhance the competitive appeal of our portfolio through our bundled services which offer our clients the right mix of platforms, incorporating all aspects of both traditional and digital media.
«We offer more connections than any other media house through our diverse brand portfolio of seven radio frequencies, the T&T Guardian and Sunday Guardian, 15 digital billboards, a leading TV station and a growing digital portfolio,» Clarke also noted.
He said digital successes to date included widening the company’s reach to audiences through 1.4 million connections daily.
«Audiences across all platforms are receiving deeper and more engaging entertainment and current affairs content.
«We are geared to bring the 2022 Hero CPL T20 Caribbean Premier League to you in the third quarter,» the chairman added.
Based on the overall performance for the half year under review, directors have not recommended a 2022 interim ordinary dividend payment in respect of the six months ended June 30, 2022.
According to the statement, six per cent preference shareholders will receive an interim dividend of three per cent.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian