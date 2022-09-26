Global Oil Flows Are Changing As Russian Crude Moves East

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 10 mins 78.09 -0.65 -0.83% Brent Crude • 10 mins 85.33 -0.82 -0.95% Murban Crude • 15 mins 87.83 -4.44 -4.81% Natural Gas • 10 mins 6.751 -0.077 -1.13% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.360 -0.024 -0.99% Louisiana Light • 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93% Bonny Light • 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48% Opec Basket • 5 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25% Mars US • 2 days 77.09 -4.70 -5.75% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.360 -0.024 -0.99% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 3 days 87.53 -2.26 -2.52% Murban • 3 days 89.85 -2.63 -2.84% Iran Heavy • 3 days 82.77 -4.03 -4.64% Basra Light • 300 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 3 days 87.05 -3.74 -4.12% Bonny Light • 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48% Girassol • 3 days 87.25 -4.07 -4.46% Opec Basket • 5 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 55.96 -4.75 -7.82% Western Canadian Select • 2 hours 57.49 -4.75 -7.63% Canadian Condensate • 2 hours 80.89 -4.75 -5.55% Premium Synthetic • 2 hours 79.14 -4.75 -5.66% Sweet Crude • 2 hours 76.29 -4.75 -5.86% Peace Sour • 2 hours 72.99 -4.75 -6.11% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 2 hours 72.99 -4.75 -6.11% Light Sour Blend • 2 hours 74.29 -4.75 -6.01% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 2 hours 83.24 -4.75 -5.40% Central Alberta • 2 hours 72.59 -4.75 -6.14% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 5 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24% Giddings • 5 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35% ANS West Coast • 6 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46% West Texas Sour • 5 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86% Eagle Ford • 5 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 5 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87% Oklahoma Sweet • 5 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24% Kansas Common • 34 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35% Buena Vista • 10 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 5 mins The Rising Risk Of Russian Oil Spills In Scandinavia 2 hours Germany Seals Milestone LNG Deal With The UAE 3 hours Kurdistan Exported $3.8 Billion Worth Of Oil Over Three Months 2 days Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch 2 days U.S. Is Not Considering Curb On Oil Product Exports: Granholm 3 days UK Still Struggling With Energy Shortages Despite Bringing Coal Plants Back 3 days Kazakhstan Closes Trucking Loophole Which Allowed Russia To Dodge Sanctions 3 days Precious Metal Miner Polymetal Plummets After Scrapping Dividend 3 days Meta Platforms Denies Accusations That It Is Censoring Protests In Iran 3 days Russia’s Gas Exports To Europe Drop By 82% In A Year 3 days India’s Russian Coal Imports Set To Stutter 3 days Poland Now Has Enough Natural Gas And Coal Supply For Winter 3 days London Banks Prepare For Possible Blackouts 3 days Libya’s Oil Output Inches Higher Despite Political Tensions 3 days California To Ban Natural Gas Heaters By 2030 3 days Why Removing The UK Fracking Ban May Have Been Pointless 3 days EU Watchdog Proposes A Suspension Of Energy Derivatives Trading 3 days Norway Investigates Mysterious Drone Sightings Near Offshore Oil & Gas Fields 4 days Aluminum Supply Shrinks As Energy Prices Force Smelters To Shutdown 4 days Volkswagen Warns: High Gas Prices Could Impact Car Production 4 days Spain-France Natural Gas Pipeline Boosts Capacity By 18% 4 days 14 Coal Plants Have Come Online Since China Vowed To Pull Overseas Support 4 days Cargo Leaves China For Afghanistan On New Route Bypassing Russia 4 days Borell: EU Will Come Up With New Punitive Measures Against Russia 4 days Russia To Set Higher Oil, Gas Taxes To Plug Budget Deficit 4 days WFP Warns Of «Huge Loss Of Life» As Global Food Crisis Worsens 4 days Putin Forces All Energy Workers To Register For Military Draft 4 days The Coal Unit Britain Can’t Afford To Close Down 4 days UK Lifts Prohibition On Shale Gas Production In England 4 days Russia Arrests More Than 1,300 Anti-Mobilization Protesters 4 days Alaskan Residents Receive Over $3000 In Oil Dividends 5 days Thousands Take To The Streets In Belgium Against Soaring Energy Prices 5 days Putin Orders First Russian Troop Mobilization Since World War II 5 days Workers Evacuate Following Gas Pipeline Explosion In Mexico 5 days China’s Fossil Fuel Imports From Russia Are Soaring 5 days China Says Its Coal Reserves Will Last For 50 Years 5 days UAE Oil Giant Reportedly In Talks to Acquire Gunvor Trading 5 days German Utility Giants Look To Close Huge LNG Deal With Qatar 5 days More Than 5 Million People In UK Go Without Food To Pay Energy Bills 5 days Strike At Exxon Refinery Adds To Europe’s Energy Woes 4 minutes Energy Armageddon 6 minutes «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 12 minutes «Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance» by Irina Slav 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 14 hours Wind droughts 4 days «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 2 days Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia’s Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence. 2 days Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com