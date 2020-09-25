Entornointeligente.com /

Photo of Glenroy Cuffyâs truck that shows that the batteries were stolen “To those who think they want to deter me, they are making a mistake and I will rise again.”

Those are the words of United Workers Party (UWP) candidate for the Roseau Central Constituency, Glenroy ‘Soso’ Cuffy, after his vehicle was vandalized for the second time.

In February 2019, Cuffy reported that his vehicle, which was parked on the link bridge road between Roseau and Goodwill, was vandalized in the wee hours of the morning.

He said then, that the battery compartment where the two batteries were usually kept was damaged and both batteries were stolen and the wires leading to the batteries were cut.

Well, despite a saying to the contrary, it appears that lighting does strike twice in the same place-at least for Cuffy â” because when he left the studios of Q-95 on Thursday night after the Workers Voice Programme, he noticed that his truck â” the same truck of 2019- which was parked in the vicinity of that radio station, had been vandalized.

“About 10:35pm, I proceeded to the vehicle to go home, upon opening my vehicle, I turned on the ignition and noticed nothing came on,” Cuffy told Dominica News Online (DNO) on Friday . “I thought a wire was disconnected, so I went around the vehicle only to find out that the same thing that happened to me some time ago when my vehicle was vandalized and my battery was stolen, that is the same thing that happened to me.”

He said when his truck was vandalized the first time, he had a welder reinforce the battery compartment to make it more secure, “but only to find out the person or persons came well equipped.”

Cuffy believes that the incident was strategically planned.

“Wherever you see that truck, the people’s truck, it can be identified as the property of Glenroy Cuffy. People know it’s my truckâ¦” he remarked. “They know where that truck was parked, I was on the programme, so they would have ample time, whoever did that…it appeared that it was strategically planned, they came with their tools.”

Cuffy, an active politician, is not ruling out politics as a possible motive for the act.

“Some people may say that it is politically motivated…for the reason I was in the studio, knowing whoeverâ¦did the act had knowledge that I was in the studio, it may well be the case of political victimization or politically motivated ideas.”

He made it clear that the “people’s truck” will be restored to do the people’s work.

“That is what I survive by and I will continue to service the Dominica people,” he said. “I hope that this doesn’t happen to anybody [else].”

Cuffy is adamant that the incident will not cause him to be looking over his shoulder.

“I live in a democracy and the laws that govern Glenroy ‘Soso’ Cuffy and many other Dominicans are democratic laws,” he insists. “I feel free in my country, I have right to express myself freely, I have right to associate with whatever political party there is, I have right to go to whatever church there is.”

The matter is being investigated by police and Cuffy hopes that investigators will get to the bottom of the incident.

“The police should act in an expeditious manner to have that matter resolved,” he said.

He appealed to people who are “bent on causing mischief,” to desist from doing so.

“We should really try to stay away from criminal activities. I think we can resolve our issues amicably and I think we can learn to control our anger and do not react in ways to end people’s lives,” Cuffy stated.

He urged people to find better ways to resolve issues and help bring crime in Dominica to an end.

“At least let us show that we are better people, that we attract investment because of how well we behave,” said Cuffy, who conducts business with his truck. “If we fail to behave in a manner that is going to attract investment then we will not have people investing in the country which could bring meaningful jobs to our people.”

Regarding the first report of vandalism in 2019, Cuffy said police have not been able to make an arrest or to identify a suspect.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com