Glenmuir Clobber Tacius Golding To Remain Unbeaten In DaCosta Cup

Orane Watson struck a hattrick as Glenmuir’s unbeaten run in the ISSA DaCosta Cup continued with a 6–1 trouncing of Tacius Golding in May Pen on Tuesday to make it three wins from as many games.

Over at Drax Hall, Oracabessa moved to the top of the table on 6 points with a 1-0 victory over Brown’s Town in Zone «I». Jahfari Gordon scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute.

Also in Zone «I», Ocho Rios moved to second also on 6 points after coming from behind to defeat Marcus Garvey Technical 2-1.

Zone «J» leaders Horace Clarke were held 0-0 by third place St Mary Technical at the Richmond Field. Over in Zone «A», St James High and Maldon ended 1-1.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

