Glenister Estate Farm promoting healthy lifestyle through organic farming

Eat what you grow, grow what you eat — that’s the mantra of the Glenister Estate Farm Limited, founded by Meagon Morgan and Steven Glenister on November 15, 2015, in Bernard Lodge, St Catherine.

Morgan tells us that her husband and co-owner of the farm, didn’t know anything about farming, but went for it anyway. «He knows nothing about farming, he got up one day and said that he wanted to farm,» she laughed. «His father had a dream of owning a farm, so to fulfil his father’s dream he made this farm,» she shared.

The Glenister Estate Farm is home to a plethora of organically grown ground provisions. «We have callaloo, pak choi, eggplants, banana, bell peppers, and scotch bonnet peppers. Glenister Farm is all about organic farming. We try to grow the organic way, so we do not use any chemicals,» Morgan shared. The farm uses organic methods of growing their vegetables as they wish to ensure that their customers are consuming healthy foods.

The farm owner urges the Jamaican public to plant in their backyards and venture into the world of farming. «I say go for it, eat what you grow. I honestly think that it is the best thing to do. It is the best way to keep healthy.»

Glenister Farm is also known to use their natural products to create organic items. This includes their 100-per-cent organically made honey.

