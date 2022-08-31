Entornointeligente.com /

셀 수 없는 선물 중, 상사가 단번에 좋아할 아름답고 편리한 상품은 어떤 고급 상사 선물이 될까요? 이와 관련하여 «두통»이 있는 경우 지금 바로 Phuc Tuong Gold의 조언을 참조하십시오. 누가 알겠습니까? 곧 아름답고 흥미로운 선물을 찾을 수 있습니까?

Learn about the art of giving gifts to your boss

Show sincerity

The tradition of giving gifts to your boss stems from a desire to show respect and appreciation for your boss’s work, or as a substitute for sincere thanks for your boss’s help and guidance at work. When a gift to a boss becomes a burden or obligation on the giver, it loses value. So, show your heart and enthusiasm by giving gifts to your boss.

Avoid giving gifts that make your boss uncomfortable

Giving gifts to your boss is often considered an act of «bribe» or «to please». Therefore, to avoid the contempt and gossip of many people, the purpose of your gift giving should not be too clear (even if you give it for no purpose at all – just give it to your boss politely).

Choose packages and give gifts carefully, too expensive gifts also make it easy for the boss to misunderstand the purpose of the gift, which makes the boss feel uncomfortable when receiving the gift.

Learn about the company’s gift culture

Although most people love to receive gifts, they are not always ready to accept gifts, especially in crowded places or delicate workplaces. Therefore, when giving gifts to your boss, you need to understand the company’s gift-giving culture.

For example, ask the employees who have worked here so far to give gifts to the boss? Refer to the types of gifts people often choose to give their boss. Or have any colleagues received results or attitudes from their boss in an unexpected way? If yes, why?…

현재 선물 시장은 매우 다양하지만 모든 장소에서 품질과 평판이 좋은 제품을 제공하는 것은 아닙니다. Phuc Tuong Gold는 업계에서 10년 이상의 경력을 가진 신뢰할 수 있는 주소로 최고의 사용자 경험을 보장합니다. 고급 보스 선물을 구매해야 하는 경우 다음 주소로 문의하십시오.

24k 금도금 선물 – Phuc Tuong Gold

핫라인: 078.707.2222

주소: 994 Lang Street, Dong Da, Hanoi

