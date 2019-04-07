Entornointeligente.com / MAPLE PARK – Kaneland put together a true full team effort in a big day in their home tournament, finishing second as a team. “It’s a great feeling,” Kaneland coach Lori Shroka said. “Obviously we wanted to be first, this is our home field and everything, but the girls all did great. I super proud of them.” Hononegah took home the first place title in the tournament.LINK ORIGINAL: Notifeed
Girls track and field: Kaneland second at home; Kirby strong for Spartans
