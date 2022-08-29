Girl Guides Association of Dominica has a year of activities centered around Child Abuse Prevention

Entornointeligente.com /

The Girl Guides Association of Dominica has a year of activities lined up and centered on Child Abuse Prevention, that’s according to the Public Relations Officer, Ms. Abigail Christmas.

She stated that the association started off the year with a mandate on Child Abuse Prevention as it plans on being advocates for the cause.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN260822GGAD001.mp3 The association hosted a candlelight multi-faith service last evening in honor of Kernisha Etienne, who has been missing since June 7 th , 2022.

The service started took place on the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard and Ms. Christmas thanked the general public for showing their support for the cause.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN260822GGAD002.mp3 Public Relations Officer of the Girl Guides Association of Dominica, Ms. Abigail Christmas

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

