Girl 16, missing

Entornointeligente.com /

Six­teen year old Rosie Esau of Is­sac Trace, Morne Di­a­blo, Pe­nal, was last seen on Ju­ly 7th. She was re­port­ed miss­ing to the Pe­nal Po­lice Sta­tion on Ju­ly 9th.

Rosie is of East In­di­an de­scent, five feet, five inch­es tall, medi­um built with a light brown com­plex­ion. She was last seen wear­ing a pair of grey short pants and a pur­ple top.

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice is ask­ing for the pub­lic’s as­sis­tance in lo­cat­ing her. Any­one with in­for­ma­tion on her where­abouts is asked to call the Pe­nal Po­lice Sta­tion at 647-8888 or 800-TIPS or con­tact the po­lice at 555, 911, or any po­lice sta­tion or share the in­for­ma­tion on the TTPS App.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com