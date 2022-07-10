Girl 16, missing

Sixteen year old Rosie Esau of Issac Trace, Morne Diablo, Penal, was last seen on July 7th. She was reported missing to the Penal Police Station on July 9th.
Rosie is of East Indian descent, five feet, five inches tall, medium built with a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a pair of grey short pants and a purple top.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is asking for the public’s assistance in locating her. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Penal Police Station at 647-8888 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian