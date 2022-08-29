Girl, 13, missing

Thirteen-year-old Destiny Legare of Deonarine Junction, Mc Bean, Couva, was last seen at 2 am yesterday. She was reported missing on the same day at Couva Police Station.
Destiny is of African descent, five feet, five inches tall, and medium built with a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a pair of grey jeans and a dark-coloured hoodie.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Destiny Legare is asked to call the Couva Police Station at 636-2333 or 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999,911, or any police station or share the information on the TTPS App.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian