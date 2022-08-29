Girl, 13, missing

Entornointeligente.com /

Thir­teen-year-old Des­tiny Legare of De­onar­ine Junc­tion, Mc Bean, Cou­va, was last seen at 2 am yes­ter­day. She was re­port­ed miss­ing on the same day at Cou­va Po­lice Sta­tion.

Des­tiny is of African de­scent, five feet, five inch­es tall, and medi­um built with a dark com­plex­ion. She was last seen wear­ing a pair of grey jeans and a dark-coloured hood­ie.

The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice is ask­ing any­one with in­for­ma­tion on the where­abouts of Des­tiny Legare is asked to call the Cou­va Po­lice Sta­tion at 636-2333 or 800-TIPS or con­tact the po­lice at 555, 999,911, or any po­lice sta­tion or share the in­for­ma­tion on the TTPS App.

