Gill resigns as CARICOM ambassador

ST GEORGE’S (CMC):

Grenada’s ambassador to CARICOM, Arley Gill, has confirmed his resignation.

Gill also said he had submitted his resignation as chairman of the Spicemas Corporation effective Wednesday.

«I voluntarily tendered my resignation to the relevant government ministers,» said Gill, who was appointed to serve in the positions by the former New National Party government that lost the June 23 general election.

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell had called on all government appointees to state-owned boards to submit their resignations, but Gill, an attorney, remained as chairman of Spicemas Corporation as the annual Carnival celebrations were approximately six weeks away.

