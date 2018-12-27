Gift to NCRHA speeds up cancer tests for children

Entornointeligente.com / Test­ing will soon be avail­able lo­cal­ly for chil­dren with blood dis­eases, in­clud­ing can­cer, with al­most im­me­di­ate re­sults so that treat­ment can be­gin im­me­di­ate­ly, Health Min­is­ter Ter­rence Deyals­ingh an­nounced yes­ter­day.

The min­is­ter said this was made pos­si­ble af­ter the North Cen­tral Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ty (NCRHA) was pre­sent­ed with a flow cy­tome­ter by the Roy­al Bank of Cana­da. The clin­i­cal lab in­stru­ment analy­ses of blood or bone mar­row cells to de­ter­mine whether a high white cell count which can in­di­cate blood can­cer. At present, blood sam­ples have to be sent abroad for test­ing and there is a wait­ing pe­ri­od for re­sults which can cause a de­lay in di­ag­no­sis and treat­ment.

Deyals­ingh said the flow cy­tome­ter is ex­pect­ed to be com­mis­sioned by the end of Jan­u­ary 2019.

“It is al­ready here,” he said dur­ing a vis­it to the Wendy Fitzwilliam Pae­di­atric Hos­pi­tal, Er­ic Williams Med­ical Sci­ences Com­plex in Mount Hope yes­ter­day.

“About one year ago, we start­ed work­ing on this and it is a gift from the Roy­al Bank of Cana­da. When things are gift­ed to us there is a process in terms of eth­i­cal rea­sons so that was done and the pro­cure­ment is done and the ma­chine is here and we are hop­ing to have it up and run­ning by the end of Jan­u­ary,”

He said med­ical tech­ni­cians are cur­rent­ly be­ing trained to op­er­ate the in­stru­ment.

Deyals­ingh, who was ac­com­pa­nied on the vis­it by NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas, chair­man Steve De Las and oth­er hos­pi­tal and min­istry of­fi­cials, de­liv­ered San­ta Claus hats and toys to the young pa­tients.

Dur­ing a stop at the Just Be­cause Foun­da­tion On­col­o­gy and Can­cer Pae­di­atric Ward, Deyals­ingh was told that cur­rent­ly there are four chil­dren ward­ed who have been di­ag­nosed with can­cer. There are al­so chil­dren ward­ed with Type 1 di­a­betes and oth­er blood dis­eases, in­clud­ing Keanu Al­leyne, 10, was rushed to the Pae­di­atric Ac­ci­dent and Emer­gency Unit on Sat­ur­day by his moth­er, Lau­rel David.

David said on Fri­day her son be­gan feel­ing un­well.

“He be­gan throw­ing up, com­plain­ing of chest pains, body pains and dizzi­ness. I gave him some­thing to drink and his en­er­gy perked up but 45 min­utes af­ter he be­gan feel­ing the same way again so I gave him a drink of sor­rel and his en­er­gy perked up again so by this time I be­gan to sus­pect that its ei­ther two things.

“I brought him here and they test­ed him and his read­ing was 600. They kept him at the A&E overnight to get it un­der con­trol and then at 11 am on Sun­day they ward­ed him and I have been here with him since.”

David said her son, who is very ac­tive and swims and runs, thinks the ill­ness is his fault and that he will die soon.

“With my quick think­ing, I brought him here and was able to save his life. I have a lot to learn yet but I am read­ing up and do­ing re­search, plus I have the much-need­ed care and sup­port at the hos­pi­tal here and I have been told that peo­ple with this Type 1 can live long healthy and nor­mal lives.

“I have faith that my son will live a long, hap­py and healthy life now that he is be­ing treat­ed,” she said.

Deyals­ingh said it was im­por­tant that chil­dren di­ag­nosed with an ill­ness un­der­stand that it is not their fault.

“It is dif­fi­cult for a child to un­der­stand, so that is the main rea­son as to why ed­u­ca­tion is im­por­tant so that par­ents, fam­i­ly and the chil­dren can un­der­stand that they can live with it and con­trol it and live long nor­mal lives. Med­ical ad­vances made it pos­si­ble for chil­dren to live long hap­py and re­ward­ing lives,” he said.

