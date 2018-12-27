Gift to NCRHA speeds up cancer tests for children

Entornointeligente.com / Testing will soon be available locally for children with blood diseases, including cancer, with almost immediate results so that treatment can begin immediately, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh announced yesterday.
The minister said this was made possible after the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) was presented with a flow cytometer by the Royal Bank of Canada. The clinical lab instrument analyses of blood or bone marrow cells to determine whether a high white cell count which can indicate blood cancer. At present, blood samples have to be sent abroad for testing and there is a waiting period for results which can cause a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
Deyalsingh said the flow cytometer is expected to be commissioned by the end of January 2019.
“It is already here,” he said during a visit to the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital, Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope yesterday.
“About one year ago, we started working on this and it is a gift from the Royal Bank of Canada. When things are gifted to us there is a process in terms of ethical reasons so that was done and the procurement is done and the machine is here and we are hoping to have it up and running by the end of January,”
He said medical technicians are currently being trained to operate the instrument.
Deyalsingh, who was accompanied on the visit by NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas, chairman Steve De Las and other hospital and ministry officials, delivered Santa Claus hats and toys to the young patients.
During a stop at the Just Because Foundation Oncology and Cancer Paediatric Ward, Deyalsingh was told that currently there are four children warded who have been diagnosed with cancer. There are also children warded with Type 1 diabetes and other blood diseases, including Keanu Alleyne, 10, was rushed to the Paediatric Accident and Emergency Unit on Saturday by his mother, Laurel David.
David said on Friday her son began feeling unwell.
“He began throwing up, complaining of chest pains, body pains and dizziness. I gave him something to drink and his energy perked up but 45 minutes after he began feeling the same way again so I gave him a drink of sorrel and his energy perked up again so by this time I began to suspect that its either two things.
“I brought him here and they tested him and his reading was 600. They kept him at the A&E overnight to get it under control and then at 11 am on Sunday they warded him and I have been here with him since.”
David said her son, who is very active and swims and runs, thinks the illness is his fault and that he will die soon.
“With my quick thinking, I brought him here and was able to save his life. I have a lot to learn yet but I am reading up and doing research, plus I have the much-needed care and support at the hospital here and I have been told that people with this Type 1 can live long healthy and normal lives.
“I have faith that my son will live a long, happy and healthy life now that he is being treated,” she said.
Deyalsingh said it was important that children diagnosed with an illness understand that it is not their fault.
“It is difficult for a child to understand, so that is the main reason as to why education is important so that parents, family and the children can understand that they can live with it and control it and live long normal lives. Medical advances made it possible for children to live long happy and rewarding lives,” he said.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian