Gibraltar included in the Home Office list of recognized cities

On Monday the UK Government will re-affirm the city status of Gibraltar, as granted by Queen Victoria Gibraltar has been included in the Home Office's list of recognized cities. Although the Rock was awarded city status in 1842, it was under Diocesan Letters Patent and not under the normal City Status Letters Patent and therefore never ended up on the official list.

A newly-published record of 81 recognized cities confirms its place on the list.

A statement from the Cabinet Office says this status is testament to the close relationship between Gibraltar and the United Kingdom, recalling that 99% of Gibraltarians reaffirmed their commitment to British sovereignty in a referendum in 2002.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: «It is excellent to see official recognition given to the City of Gibraltar, a huge accolade to its rich history and dynamism.

«This official recognition re-affirms Gibraltar’s special status in the Realms of Her Majesty, and rightly signifies the pride that Gibraltarians feel for their community and their distinctive heritage.»

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Kit Malthouse said: «The cities in this list are incredibly rich with history and culture, and the local people of those areas are rightly very proud to see their city’s significance put to paper.

«I’m hopeful people based in these places, particularly the new cities, can reap the benefits of their home’s increased global standing and that it will attract more inward investment for local businesses.»

In this, the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, the updated list is being published following the award of eight new grants of city status earlier this year and the award to Southend-on-Sea in honor of Sir David Amess MP.

The full list of recognized cities from the Overseas Territories include Hamilton (Bermuda), Jamestown (Saint Helena) and Stanley (Falkland Islands) which was awarded the status as part of the Platinum Jubilee competition.

The publication will also highlight those cities which have received the honor of Lord Mayoralty or Lord Provostship.

LINK ORIGINAL: Mercopress

