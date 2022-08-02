GG Says Backyard Gardening Will Help Food Security

Entornointeligente.com /

Jamaicans are being encouraged to practise backyard gardening for food security and to strengthen the agricultural sector.

This was the advice from Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, on day two of the 2022 Denbigh Agricultural Food Show, held in Clarendon July 30 to August 1.

«The work we put in today will reflect the Jamaica we see tomorrow… . Grow what you eat and eat what you grow,» he emphasised.

He pointed out that understanding the importance of food production and the supply chain is «critical» for Jamaica’s sustainable development.

«So, by highlighting research and innovation in agricultural practices, we are making more [people] increasingly aware of the value of the agricultural sector and the roles we can play in safeguarding our future,» he added.

The three-day event showcased exhibitions from local farmers, small businesses and stakeholders in the agricultural sector and is marked as the largest agricultural show in the English-speaking Caribbean.

The Governor-General, along with his wife, Her Excellency the Most Hon. Lady Allen, participated in an official tour of the parish villages, livestock competitions, and the exhibitions.

Against this backdrop, he lauded the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, as well as the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), for its «relentless promotion of backyard gardening».

«Denbigh is helping to play a role in the mission of the United Nations and Jamaica, to achieve one of its Sustainable Development Goals, and that is to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all ages,» he said.

He noted that the show also helps to educate the public about issues in the food industry. «As a small island developing state, we must seriously consider water and food security and the [impact] of climate change for our future,» he stated.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for the Southern Shores Constituency in The Bahamas, Leroy Major, who also represented that country’s Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources and Family Island Affairs, Hon. Clay Seeting, stated that the Bahamian government will partner with Jamaica to help sustain its agriculture sector.

«We know that Jamaica is one of the leading nations in the region when it comes to agriculture. We believe you can truly help us, and we remain committed to you,» he said.

