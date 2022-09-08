GG extends condolences on death of HM Queen Elizabeth II

Entornointeligente.com /

I am deeply saddened to have received notification of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth ll.

I wish to express my condolences and sympathies to the members of the Royal family, the Government and the people of the United Kingdom.

Today we mourn the loss of this great enduring Monarch who served her country and the Commonwealth with incomparable devotion for more than 70 years.

Although she will be greatly missed, her legacy of leadership and exemplary service shall live on indelibly.

I shall always remember Her Majesty with great fondness and admiration. May she rest in peace.

Guidance on a condolence book will be provided in a subsequent release.

Governor-General’s House, Grenada

