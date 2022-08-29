GFA Summer of Soccer closes

Entornointeligente.com /

The curtains came down on the Grenada Football Association’s (GFA) Summer of Soccer programme with over 500 children in attendance on Saturday, 27 August at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium.

The children came from the 12 centres on the mainland after enjoying 6 weeks of football since the programme started on 11 July.

The day was filled with fun for the hundreds of boys and girls of different age groups who were engaged in friendly competition and a show of skills. Parents were also out in their numbers as their children enjoyed football and made new friends.

Programme Director for Summer of Soccer Lester Smith said, «The programme met its objectives. We had over 1,000 children registered and coming out to play and enjoy football. We are happy to have planted the seeds which will bear fruit in the future.»

President of the GFA Marlon Glean said, «The Association is happy to have invested in this programme which kept the nation’s children positively engaged during the summer holidays. We are also laying the foundation for revolutionising football in Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.»

The GFA expresses sincere appreciation to the Government of Grenada through the Ministry of Sports for its support and sponsors the Grenada Bottling Company, George F Huggins, Hubbard’s and the Ministry of Agriculture for supporting the Summer of Soccer programme and the development of football.

Summer of Soccer is a free programme which targeted boys and girls, ages 6-16, providing the opportunity for them to learn to play and enjoy the game of football. There was a total of 13 centres, one being at Hillsborough Playing Field, Carriacou.

