Get a free ticket to ride into California’s history

Travelers will be able to take a historic train ride in Californiaâs Gold Country for free the first weekend in April. Itâs the kickoff weekend for Railtown 1897 State Historic Park âs throwback excursions along 6 miles of rugged hilly landscape.

The deal : The park in Jamestown, Calif., offers free excursions on a train pulled by the parkâs 1952 Baldwin Whitcomb No. 1265 locomotive. The ride is free on a first come, first served basis at 10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on April 6 and 7.

Advertisement The ride takes 45 minutes, passing former filming sites, such as the water tower in the 1960s TV show “Petticoat Junction.”

When : Free rides are offered April 6 and 7 only. The season runs April through October.

Details : The kickoff weekend includes free admission and free tours. Tickets usually cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 6 to 17 (children 5 and younger ride free).

Info: Railtown 1897 State Historic Park , railtown1897.org , (209) 984-3953

