Gervonta Davis breaks his silence on Ryan Garcia fight

G ervonta Davis broke his silence regarding the possible fight against Ryan Garcia and the Baltimore fighter does not rule out the fight taking place, but maintains a conservative profile with respect to his opponent.

Ryan Garcia has been calling for a fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for months. His stance has been reaffirmed after beating Javier Fortuna recently.

«I haven’t been going back and forth with Ryan because we all know he’s not a man of his word, but I know there’s a chance the fight could happen,» Davis himself commented via social media.

However, as we said before, he prefers to be cautious about the possibility in case the deal doesn’t go through.

«I prefer to stay quiet until the deal is done. Nothing means anything right now,» he said.

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia, a very real possibility Floyd Mayweather , Gervonta Davis’ promoter, has already revealed that the fight could happen and that it would take place at the end of the year, something that the fighter is not entirely happy about.

