Gerrard praises Leon Balogun

By Preye Campbell

Former Liverpool captain and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has praised Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun for his consistent performance since arriving at the club.

Balogun joined Rangers on a free transfer from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer window and has been a solid presence at the heart of the Scottish Premiership club’s defence.

Balogun, 32, last featured for the full 90 minutes in Rangers’ 1-0 Europa League win against Lech Poznan on Thursday night, drawing praises from his boss.

️” I like to have four centre-backs in the squad that can cover all games, Balogun has arrived and settled very well. He is an international player and is putting in some real consistent performances,” Gerrard said .

The centre-back was vocal about his team’s success in the Europa League during the week.

“We kind of made it a big thing to get the three points out of this game because we knew how massive it would be and I think everybody is happy that we accomplished that, because it wasn’t an easy game. They are not a pushover”, he told the club’s website.

“We played a really, really good side and you could see that against Benfica as well. So yeah, it’s a massive win and it definitely puts us in a good position for the rest of the group stage.”

Balogun has made seven solid appearances for Rangers this season and will be looking to add to that in Sunday’s league clash against Kilmarnock.

Balogun will have an important November date with the national team as they take on Sierra Leone in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers.

LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

