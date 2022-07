Entornointeligente.com /

F ormer boxing legend George Foreman stated that two women are attempting to extort him for allegedly abusing them sexually, but he insists that he is innocent.

After the two women were unsuccessful in their mission, sources close to the former world champion told TMZ t hat the lawsuit against Foreman might be filed this week in the city of Los Angeles .

