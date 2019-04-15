George Conway Reveals The Key Phrase To Watch For In Full Mueller Report

Entornointeligente.com / In his summary of the findings, Barr claimed Mueller found no evidence ofcollusion between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign More Attorney General William Barr has said he will release a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller ?s report in the coming days, and conservative attorney George Conway says there?s one key phrase to look for.

In his summary of the findings , Barr claimed Mueller found no evidence of collusion between Russia and President Donald Trump?s 2016 campaign. He wrote:

As the report states: ?[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.?

But Conway ? husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway ? shared a tweet from former prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Elie Honig that pointed out there was more to that quote:

look for these words https://t.co/hJlpu7f8gF

? George Conway (@gtconway3d) April 15, 2019 Conway has been a fierce Trump critic despite his wife?s role at the highest levels of the administration. Last month, the president called him a ” total loser ” on Twitter and Conway fired back with:

Congratulations! You just guaranteed that millions of more people are going to learn about narcissistic personality disorder and malignant narcissism! Great job! https://t.co/Dk9bI3sBs7

? George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 19, 2019 This article originally appeared on HuffPost .

Entornointeligente.com