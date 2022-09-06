Gem Myers opens eyes and ears with relevant message

Entornointeligente.com /

She may not be recording new music today, but veteran songbird Gem Myers is ambitious in her goals to have her existing catalogue of music and the covers of other songs which she includes in her sets send a message. One of the issues that has been weighing on her mind is the number of women and children who have shown up on Jamaica’s ‘Missing Persons’ list and who have lost their lives violently over the past decade.

«My thoughts forever rest on visually impaired Jasmine Deen, and how her father said he could not eat and the Clarendon family – the mother and her four children,» Myers shared following her headlining performance at last Saturday’s staging of the Miss Universe Jamaica Beauty, Fashion and Wellness pageant.

Further airing her frustrations on the news report about a Mandeville man who threatened (in a video posted on social media) to kidnap women and children in the parish when school reopened, the singer told The Gleaner , «those sorts of things should not even be spoken out of anyone’s mouth, even as a sick joke … lock him up.»

Of course, a passionate Myers would not have hesitated to accept the challenge to take a position musically when the national pageant organisers tapped her to be part of a message-filled tribute to the women and children and their families.

Myers shared, «The tracks selected for me to perform were: Stevie Wonder’s Love is in Need of Love Today and Whitney Houston’s I’m Every Woman . The original plan was to have the contestants hold placards with the names of the women and children as I performed the first song; I don’t know what happened but that did not go as planned.»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com