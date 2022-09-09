GEB officers lend aid to students in need

Entornointeligente.com /

Guard and Emer­gency Branch of­fi­cers as­sist stu­dents in North and South Trinidad by pro­vid­ing them with school items, hair­cuts, shoes and more. De­tails fol­low in this press re­lease.

«Of­fi­cers of the Guard and Emer­gency Branch (GEB) re­spond­ed rapid­ly to dis­tress calls from two schools in North and South Trinidad, do­nat­ing sev­er­al school items and pro­vid­ing yeo­man ser­vice to pupils ex­pe­ri­enc­ing hard­ship.

While it wasn’t a near ri­ot scene as would be the norm for the calls for ser­vice of GEB, the of­fi­cers showed up and served the schol­ars of the El So­cor­ro South Gov­ern­ment Pri­ma­ry School and the San Fer­nan­do Boys’ Gov­ern­ment Pri­ma­ry School, giv­ing school­books, bag packs, shoes, oth­er school items, hair­cuts and even re­fur­bish­ing and main­tain­ing the com­pounds.

Thir­ty-two boys re­ceived hair­cuts, 16 from each school, where­as five pupils re­ceived the oth­er school items. This formed part of the GEB’s School Adop­tion Pro­gramme where­by of­fi­cers col­lab­o­rate with the var­i­ous schools’ ad­min­is­tra­tions to as­sist fam­i­lies who may be ex­pe­ri­enc­ing ab­nor­mal chal­lenges.

Both the re­cip­i­ents and schools were in high praise of the on­go­ing ex­er­cise which is fund­ed out of pock­et by the of­fi­cers.

Spe­cial men­tion is made to Se­nior Su­per­in­ten­dent (Ag.) GEB, Earl Elie, Su­per­in­ten­dent Ali Mo­hammed, As­sis­tant Su­per­in­ten­dent (Ag.) Steve Mc Ken­zie, In­sp Wayne Phillip and In­sp (Ag.) Joseph Pi­quette, Sgt Adeli­na Hospedales, Sgt (Ag.) Os­wald Payne, and oth­er of­fi­cers from the Spe­cial Branch and the South­ern Di­vi­sion Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment.»

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

