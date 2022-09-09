GEB officers lend aid to students in need

Guard and Emergency Branch officers assist students in North and South Trinidad by providing them with school items, haircuts, shoes and more. Details follow in this press release.
«Officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) responded rapidly to distress calls from two schools in North and South Trinidad, donating several school items and providing yeoman service to pupils experiencing hardship.
While it wasn’t a near riot scene as would be the norm for the calls for service of GEB, the officers showed up and served the scholars of the El Socorro South Government Primary School and the San Fernando Boys’ Government Primary School, giving schoolbooks, bag packs, shoes, other school items, haircuts and even refurbishing and maintaining the compounds.
Thirty-two boys received haircuts, 16 from each school, whereas five pupils received the other school items. This formed part of the GEB’s School Adoption Programme whereby officers collaborate with the various schools’ administrations to assist families who may be experiencing abnormal challenges.
Both the recipients and schools were in high praise of the ongoing exercise which is funded out of pocket by the officers.
Special mention is made to Senior Superintendent (Ag.) GEB, Earl Elie, Superintendent Ali Mohammed, Assistant Superintendent (Ag.) Steve Mc Kenzie, Insp Wayne Phillip and Insp (Ag.) Joseph Piquette, Sgt Adelina Hospedales, Sgt (Ag.) Oswald Payne, and other officers from the Special Branch and the Southern Division Criminal Investigations Department.»
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian