GC Foster College Aiming For University Status

Getting the institution up to university status and also having the pool commissioned into service are some of the plans in the pipelines for the GC Foster college of physical education and sports in the short to medium term.

Principal Maurice Wilson has outlined a plan of action for the 42 year old institution over the next five years.

The plan will focus on several aspects of the college including the physical and academic areas.

The announcements were made at Thursday’s inaugural founder’s day service held on the campus of the Spanish Town-based institution.

The theme for the service was «GCFC celebrating 42 years of excellence, charting new frontiers». The college began operations on September 1, 1980.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

