Gayle King sparks backlash after asking Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant's 'complicated' legacy

Entornointeligente.com /

Leslie’s remarks about Bryant’s ‘complicated’ legacy begin at 3:55-mark in video above

Gayle King’s interview with Lisa Leslie isn’t going over well with some viewers. On CBS This Morning , King asked the WNBA legend about her friendship with Kobe Bryant. Leslie, 47, met the Los Angeles Lakers star when she was 18 and the two remained close until his death on Jan. 26 . During their sit down, King asked Leslie about Bryant’s “complicated” legacy.

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated, because of a sexual assault charge, which was dismissed in 2003, 2004,” King said during the Tuesday interview. “Is it complicated for you, as a woman, as a WNBA player?”

Gayle King, Kobe Bryant and Lisa Leslie (Photo: Getty Images) More “It’s not complicated for me at all,” Leslie said. “Even if there’s a few times that we’ve been at a club at the same time, Kobe’s not the kind of guy, never been like, ‘Lis, go get that girl, or tell her, or send her this.’ I have other NBA friends that are like that. Kobe, he was never like that.”

A 19-year-old hotel worker accused Bryant of sexual assault in 2003. Leslie said he is not “the kind of person that” would “do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.”

King pushed back, “But Lisa you wouldn’t see it, though. As his friend, you wouldn’t see it.”

LINK ORIGINAL: Yahoo

Entornointeligente.com