Gayle fails as Giants bow out to Kings

JODH­PUR – Chris Gayle failed as Gu­jarat Gi­ants were knocked out of the Leg­ends League with a six-wick­et de­feat to Fi­del Ed­wards’s Bhilwara Kings in In­dia on Mon­day.

The 43-year-old for­mer West In­dies cap­tain man­aged just five be­fore he was run out at the strik­er’s end in the sec­ond over be­fore Gi­ants re­cov­ered to reach 194 for nine from their 20 overs, af­ter choos­ing to bat first at Barkat­ul­lah Khan Sta­di­um.

Irish­man Kevin O’Brien made 45 from 24 balls, Yash­pal Singh scored 43 from 35 balls while Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dil­shan stroked 36 from 26 balls.

The in­nings re­al­ly piv­ot­ed on two stands. Yash­pal, who struck five fours and a six, put on 45 for the fourth wick­et with Dil­shan – who al­so count­ed five fours and a six – to pull the in­nings around from 36 for two in the fourth.

And when a slide left Gi­ants on 82 for four in the 10th over, Yash­pal put on a fur­ther 52 for the fifth wick­et with O’Brien who smashed a cou­ple of fours and four six­es.

Fast bowler Ed­wards picked up a sin­gle wick­et from 2.4 overs

In re­ply, Irish­man William Porter­field top-scored with 60 from 43 balls at the top of the or­der as Kings can­tered to their tar­get with nine balls to spare.

Porter­field lashed half-dozen fours and three six­es, post­ing 91 for the first wick­et with Morne van Wyk who made 31 from 18 de­liv­er­ies.

Both per­ished when Kings lost three wick­ets for 38 runs but Aus­tralian Shane Wat­son punched an un­beat­en 48 from 24 balls in a 48-run, fourth wick­et part­ner­ship with Ir­fan Pathan (23), which put the in­nings back on sta­ble foot­ing.

