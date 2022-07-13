Gayle at peace despite fitness concerns

Entornointeligente.com /

Eugene, Oregon:

A YEAR ago Tajay Gayle was determined to power through excruciating pain at the Tokyo Olympics in a bid to leave a mark in Japan. A year later, the defending world champion is injured again, but replacing the trepidation about not being able to compete is a sense of calm.

Gayle, and other Jamaicans arrived in Eugene on Monday night with the former sporting big questions surrounding his health after a leg injury, suffered at the JAAA National Senior and Junior Championships, forced him to discontinue the competition.

He only returned to training last Friday.

Initial scans on the leg he landed awkwardly on showed a bruised bone and even after intense rehab, his participation in this Friday’s qualification at 8:00 p.m. Jamaica time is in doubt.

