Gay, Lewis top hurdlers at Texas Tech Open

Entornointeligente.com / T&T hurdlers Justin Gay and Camille Lewis of South Plains College shined at the Texas Tech Open in Lubbock, Texas in the United States on the weekend, winning gold in their respective events.
Gay, a freshman, topped the men’s 110 metres hurdles final with a time of 14.03 (1.4 wind) seconds, finishing ahead of Texas Tech junior Maliek Kendall (14.18) and Western Texas College freshman Daylin Williams (14.31), respectively in the National Junior College Athletics Association (NJCAA) meet.
Lewis, who is also a first-year student, emerged the winner of the women’s 400m hurdles event, crossing the line in 1:01.97 ahead of lone challenger West Texas A&M senior Madison Thetford with 1:03.05.
Local athletes also had success at the Tabor College Open (NJCAA Division I meet) in McPherson, Kansas on Friday. They were Butler Community College (CC) freshmen Jerod Elcock and Judah Taylor.
Elcock led a Butler CC sweep of the top three positions in the men’s 200m when he sprinted to victory in 21.18 (0.3) followed by teammates freshmen Caleb Jackson (21.24) and Jeremy McDowell (21.37).
In the 100m, Elcock placed fifth with 10.52 (2.0) and he made the first handover in the 4x100m relay to help the Butler team to first place in 40.56.
Taylor raced to second place in the men’s 400m with a 48.24-clocking and in the 4x400m, he ran the first leg to see his team to the top of the podium, winning in 3:17.34.
At the Don Kirby Tailwind Open, no T&T athletes representing the New Mexico Community College track team finished in the top three places in their respective events.
Freshmen Aaron Brewster, Timothy Fredericks and Onil Mitchell competed in the men’s 100m dash and all lined up in section one of three of the timed finals. Brewster led the trio placing fifth with 10.66 (3.2), followed by Fredericks (10.69) in sixth and Mitchell, seventh in 10.81.
They also raced in the 200m and Brewster was the best finishing sprinter with 21.38 (1.7) to place sixth overall ahead of 10th-placed Fredericks with 21.91 (-1.3) and Mitchell 12th in 22.55 (-1.3).
Ayla Stanislaus, another New Mexico JC freshman, just missed out on a medal position, placing fourth in the women’s 200m in 25.03.
