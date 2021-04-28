Gay, Lewis top hurdlers at Texas Tech Open

Entornointeligente.com / T&T hur­dlers Justin Gay and Camille Lewis of South Plains Col­lege shined at the Texas Tech Open in Lub­bock, Texas in the Unit­ed States on the week­end, win­ning gold in their re­spec­tive events.

Gay, a fresh­man, topped the men’s 110 me­tres hur­dles fi­nal with a time of 14.03 (1.4 wind) sec­onds, fin­ish­ing ahead of Texas Tech ju­nior Maliek Kendall (14.18) and West­ern Texas Col­lege fresh­man Daylin Williams (14.31), re­spec­tive­ly in the Na­tion­al Ju­nior Col­lege Ath­let­ics As­so­ci­a­tion (NJ­CAA) meet.

Lewis, who is al­so a first-year stu­dent, emerged the win­ner of the women’s 400m hur­dles event, cross­ing the line in 1:01.97 ahead of lone chal­lenger West Texas A&M se­nior Madi­son Thet­ford with 1:03.05.

Lo­cal ath­letes al­so had suc­cess at the Ta­bor Col­lege Open (NJ­CAA Di­vi­sion I meet) in McPher­son, Kansas on Fri­day. They were But­ler Com­mu­ni­ty Col­lege (CC) fresh­men Jerod El­cock and Ju­dah Tay­lor.

El­cock led a But­ler CC sweep of the top three po­si­tions in the men’s 200m when he sprint­ed to vic­to­ry in 21.18 (0.3) fol­lowed by team­mates fresh­men Caleb Jack­son (21.24) and Je­re­my Mc­Dow­ell (21.37).

In the 100m, El­cock placed fifth with 10.52 (2.0) and he made the first han­dover in the 4x100m re­lay to help the But­ler team to first place in 40.56.

Tay­lor raced to sec­ond place in the men’s 400m with a 48.24-clock­ing and in the 4x400m, he ran the first leg to see his team to the top of the podi­um, win­ning in 3:17.34.

At the Don Kir­by Tail­wind Open, no T&T ath­letes rep­re­sent­ing the New Mex­i­co Com­mu­ni­ty Col­lege track team fin­ished in the top three places in their re­spec­tive events.

Fresh­men Aaron Brew­ster, Tim­o­thy Fred­er­icks and Onil Mitchell com­pet­ed in the men’s 100m dash and all lined up in sec­tion one of three of the timed fi­nals. Brew­ster led the trio plac­ing fifth with 10.66 (3.2), fol­lowed by Fred­er­icks (10.69) in sixth and Mitchell, sev­enth in 10.81.

They al­so raced in the 200m and Brew­ster was the best fin­ish­ing sprint­er with 21.38 (1.7) to place sixth over­all ahead of 10th-placed Fred­er­icks with 21.91 (-1.3) and Mitchell 12th in 22.55 (-1.3).

Ay­la Stanis­laus, an­oth­er New Mex­i­co JC fresh­man, just missed out on a medal po­si­tion, plac­ing fourth in the women’s 200m in 25.03.

