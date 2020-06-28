Gato con enormes y expresivas “cejas” se ha vuelto toda una sensación en las redes [FOTOS]

Entornointeligente.com /

Un gato se ha vuelto toda una sensación en Instagram y varias otras redes sociales debido a su curioso aspecto: posee dos manchas blancas encima de sus ojos que parecen un par de gruesas cejas . Cada nueva fotografía que muestra en su perfil se vuelve viral instantáneamente gracias a sus miles de seguidores .

Cornelius Cornbread , de cuatro años, es un gato negro de raza Bombay que vive en Nashville, Tennessee ( Estados Unidos ), junto a su dueña, Karen Mellette. La mujer relata que el minino tenía sus enormes “cejas” desde que era muy pequeño, y explica que estas se deben a la falta de pelaje en dichas zonas de su cara.

PUEDES VER Dueño de perro pitbull ‘trolea’ a mujeres que indicaron que su mascota mordía a niños [FOTOS] En sus fotografías, Cornelius porta distintos looks: usa pañuelos, moños, corbatas formales y collares; y muestra las expresiones más diversas: feliz, enojado, melancólico, pensativo, etc. Todos sus estados de ánimo se ven potenciados por sus curiosas “cejas”, lo que despierta los comentarios más diversos de sus fanáticos, quienes se rinden ante su ternura.

“Cornelius tiene una gran personalidad y ama estar al centro de la atención, pero es también un gato dulce y cariñoso. Él ama seguirnos y acurrucarse en nuestros regazos o a nuestros costados y, a diferencia de muchos gatos, disfruta ser levantado y cargado”, explica Karen.

PUEDES VER Google Maps: hace zoom en antigua fortaleza y capta a pareja en conmovedora escena [FOTOS] “Él puede ser muy demandante, no le gusta ser dejado solo o ignorado, y se pone muy ansioso cuando cree que voy a salir de casa sin él”, agrega su dueña.

Karen comenzó a compartir las fotos de su singular gato en 2018. Casi dos años después, el minino cuenta con más de seis mil seguidores en Instagram . Recientemente, su fama se ha esparcido también a otras redes sociales , convirtiéndose en toda una estrella viral .

