Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week

Entornointeligente.com /

Home Oil Prices Rig Count Energy Energy-General Oil Prices Crude Oil Heating Oil Gas Prices Natural Gas Coal Company News Interviews Alternative Energy Nuclear Power Solar Energy Hydroelectric Renewable Energy Geothermal Energy Wind Power Fuel Cells Tidal Energy Biofuels Environment Global Warming Oil Spills Geopolitics Africa Asia Europe Indonesia International Middle East North America South America Video Breaking News Premium Articles Community Trade Now My Account Latest Discussions Energy General Oil Stocks & Prices Other Energy Topics Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel All Prices OPEC Blends Canadian Blends U.S. Blends WTI Crude • 15 mins 90.00 -0.77 -0.85% Brent Crude • 10 mins 95.70 -1.02 -1.05% Murban Crude • 15 mins 94.48 -3.06 -3.14% Natural Gas • 10 mins 9.753 +0.417 +4.47% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.910 -0.107 -3.55% Louisiana Light • 3 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Louisiana Light • 3 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Bonny Light • 53 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Opec Basket • 3 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47% Mars US • 3 days 88.07 +0.27 +0.31% Gasoline • 10 mins 2.910 -0.107 -3.55% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine • 53 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92% Murban • 53 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67% Iran Heavy • 53 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90% Basra Light • 265 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78% Saharan Blend • 53 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39% Bonny Light • 53 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Bonny Light • 53 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25% Girassol • 53 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19% Opec Basket • 3 days 99.66 +1.44 +1.47% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index • 3 days 70.49 +0.37 +0.53% Western Canadian Select • 10 hours 76.34 +0.33 +0.43% Canadian Condensate • 10 hours 92.59 +0.33 +0.36% Premium Synthetic • 10 hours 90.84 +0.33 +0.36% Sweet Crude • 10 hours 88.74 +0.33 +0.37% Peace Sour • 10 hours 85.89 +0.33 +0.39% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Peace Sour • 10 hours 85.89 +0.33 +0.39% Light Sour Blend • 10 hours 87.99 +0.33 +0.38% Syncrude Sweet Premium • 10 hours 91.54 +0.33 +0.36% Central Alberta • 10 hours 86.19 +0.33 +0.38% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light • 3 days 95.85 +0.35 +0.37% Domestic Swt. @ Cushing • 3 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29% Giddings • 3 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31% ANS West Coast • 4 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77% West Texas Sour • 10 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42% Eagle Ford • 7 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Eagle Ford • 7 days 85.75 -11.47 -11.80% Oklahoma Sweet • 3 days 87.25 +0.25 +0.29% Kansas Common • 3 days 81.00 +0.25 +0.31% Buena Vista • 4 days 98.34 +2.39 +2.49% Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 25 mins Libya’s Oil Production Rebounds To Top 1.2 Million Bpd 1 hour India Revives Oilfield After 15 Years Of Slumber 2 hours Eni, TotalEnergies Make Major Gas Discovery Off Cyprus 3 days Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31 3 days Berkshire Cleared To Purchase Up To 50% Common OXY Stock 3 days France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline 3 days Judge Deals Blow To Michigan’s Attempt To Shut Down Line 5 3 days Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid 3 days Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses 3 days Energy Prices Trigger Deindustrialization In Germany 3 days Shell Slashes Refinery Output In EU As Drought Disrupts Transportation 3 days China’s Oil And Gas Production Hits Record 4 days U.S. Natural Gas Storage Sees Minimal Injection as Exports Rise 4 days Outage At Oil-fired Plant In Sweden Adds To Power Supply Issues 4 days Russia Says It Needs Oil Storage Facilities Amid Western Sanctions 4 days U.S. Refiners Undeterred By Recession Fears 4 days Russia Rejects UN Proposal To Demilitarize Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant 4 days Germany Lowers Gas Sales Tax To Ease Burden On Consumers 4 days India To Delay Coal Plant Closure 5 days Israel Planning Clean Energy ‘Revolution’ In Middle East 5 days Iran Set To Boost Oil Exports In August 5 days Gulf of Mexico Oil Leases Up in the Air Amid Another Court Ruling 5 days German Uniper Says It’s Facing Insolvency Amid $12 Billion Loss 5 days Al Ghais: OPEC Isn’t Responsible For Inflation 5 days Pemex Board Balks At Cost Overruns At Mega Oil Refinery 5 days Australian Oil Major Stuns Market With Approval Of Alaska Oil Project 5 days Dutch Government To Decide Whether To Fill Norg Gas Storage Above 80% 5 days Russia’s Natural Gas Production Falls For Three Consecutive Months 6 days WTI Stops Slide As API Figures Show Major Gasoline Draw 6 days Latin America’s Crude Exports Drop In August 6 days Hydropower In China Struggles Amid Worst Heatwave In Decades 6 days WTI Crude Falls To Lowest Level Since January 6 days Europe’s Power Prices Surge To New Record 6 days EU Boosts Military Funding To Mozambique To Secure Gas Projects 6 days Gazprom’s Gas Exports Have Sunk By 36% This Year 6 days BP To Sell Mexican Oil Assets As It Ramps Up Renewable Business 6 days Germany Signs Preliminary Deal To Ramp Up LNG Import Capacity 7 days Permian Basin On Track For Record September Production 7 days China’s Crude Processing Dips To Lowest Since March 2020 7 days California Might Keep One Nuclear Plant Open 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 12 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 15 hours What-If – Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields 4 hours «Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest» by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas 4 days «As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up» by Michelle Edwards 3 days PROFOUND ! «Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities» by the famous Ronan Manly — (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset)) 19 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund… «Here Are The Winners And Losers In The ‘Inflation Reduction Act'»-ZeroHedge 2 days «How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID ‘benefits’ and money are accessible» 4 days The United Nations’ AGENDA 2030 – The vision for One World Governance …an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Sell Buy Breaking News: Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week

Find us on:

Oil Prices Rally As Traders Focus On Tight Supply Outlook Crude oil prices resumed theirâ¦

Nuclear And Hydropower Falter As Droughts Grip Europe European energy security is facingâ¦

Home Latest Energy News Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share Facebook Twitter Linkedin Reddit Related News France Prefers LNG Terminals To New Gas Pipeline Judge Deals Blow To Michigan’s Attempt To Shut Down Line 5 Ukraine: Russia Plans To Switch Off Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant From Grid Energy Inflation Threatens Thousands Of UK Businesses Energy Prices Trigger Deindustrialization In Germany Gasoline Prices Dip For 10th Straight Week By Julianne Geiger – Aug 22, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT U.S. gasoline prices declined for the tenth straight week, according to the latest Gas Buddy data.

Gas prices have receded for 10 straight weeks, falling another 5.1 cents from a week ago to $3.60 per gallon on Monday.

The national average gasoline prices have fallen 51.3 cents from a month ago, although they are still higher year over year by 72.2 cents.

Americans are now paying $450 million less on gasoline than they were in mid-June.

«While some areas saw gas prices rise slightly last week, the national average saw yet another weekly decline, extending the streak to ten straight weeks. The pace of declines is certainly slowing down as oil prices have bounced up slightly, but the West Coast and Northeastern U.S. are areas that still may see gas prices decline, while the South and Midwest see the drop fade and potentially slight increases,» head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said in a Monday statement, adding that the approaching peak hurricane season «remains a wildcard».

Falling gasoline prices come largely on falling crude oil prices, with WTI falling nearly $10 per barrel over the last 30 days. WTI fell $3.53 per barrel on Monday alone, a 3.89% drop for the U.S. benchmark. Crude oil prices have fallen over the last week as the market fears an economic slowdown that could have a negative impact on demand. Still, the oil market continues to be tight, with inventories shrinking—capping the losses from recession fears.

Gas Buddy data from last week showed a small decline gasoline demand of 1%, with the biggest demand destruction coming out of PADD 2.

WTI was trading at $87.24 per barrel at 11:19 a.m. ET.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022 U.S. Rig Count Stalls Natural Gas Demand Outpaces Production

Join the discussion |

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com