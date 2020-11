Entornointeligente.com /

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 14, 2020 shows the view of Phuket, Thailand. Phuket, the largest island of Thailand, lies off the west coast of Thailand in the Andaman Sea. It is among the world’s finest beach destinations, with fine white sands, nodding palm trees, glittering seas and lively towns. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Next 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Next

Entornointeligente.com